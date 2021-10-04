Oregon Records Almost 3,300 New COVID-19 Cases Over Weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority recorded almost 3,300 new COVID-19 cases and 8 more virus related deaths over the weekend.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (78), Clackamas (258), Clatsop (24), Columbia (50), Coos (48), Crook (27), Curry (3), Deschutes (324), Douglas (60), Gilliam (1), Grant (10), Harney (11), Hood River (48), Jackson (153), Jefferson (44), Josephine (49), Klamath (54), Lake (4), Lane (275), Lincoln (28), Linn (236), Malheur (34), Marion (333), Morrow (8), Multnomah (477), Polk (41), Sherman (2), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (80), Union (46), Wallowa (20), Wasco (39), Washington (320), Wheeler (3) and Yamhill (81).
Oregon reported 1,542 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Oct. 1, 962 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Oct. 2, and 782 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Oct. 3.
Oregon’s 3,816th COVID-19 related death is an 85-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 11 and died on Sept. 25 at Portland VA Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,817th COVID-19 related death is an 80-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on August 9 and died on August 17 at Providence Milwaukie Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,818th COVID-19 related death is a 93-year-old woman from Linn county who tested positive on Sept. 12 and died on Sept. 17 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,819th COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on Sept. 16 and died on Sept. 30 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,820th COVID-19 related death is a 65-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Sept. 17 and died on Sept. 30 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,821st COVID-19 related death is a 56-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on August 20 and died on Sept. 26 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,822nd COVID-19 related death is a 90-year-old woman from Curry County who tested positive on Sept. 10 and died on Oct. 1 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,823rd COVID-19 related death is a 74-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive on Sept. 13 and died on Sept. 27 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
About 770 Oregonians are now hospitalized with the virus.
That’s an increase from Sunday.
Over 200 over those patients are in the ICU.
Across Oregon, there are now about 60 available adult ICU beds and about 350 available adult NON-ICU beds.
