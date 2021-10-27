Oregon Records Almost 1,400 New COVID-19 Cases

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports almost 1,400 new COVID-19 cases and 16 more virus related deaths.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (25), Clackamas (111), Clatsop (7), Columbia (11), Coos (22), Crook (18), Curry (2), Deschutes (140), Douglas (60), Gilliam (3), Grant (6), Harney (2), Hood River (9), Jackson (51), Jefferson (13), Josephine (27), Klamath (48), Lake (1), Lane (80), Lincoln (15), Linn (86), Malheur (17), Marion (147), Morrow (5), Multnomah (165), Polk (38), Sherman (3), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (50), Union (14), Wallowa (2), Wasco (14), Washington (110) and Yamhill (48).
Oregon’s 4,319th COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old woman from Jefferson County who tested positive on Sept. 2 and died on Sept. 29 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,320th COVID-19 related death is an 84-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 7 and died on Oct. 25 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,321st COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Sept. 14 and died on Oct. 22 at Asante Ashland Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,322nd COVID-19 related death is a 68-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died on Oct. 17 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,323rd COVID-19 related death is a 43-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on Oct. 16 and died on Oct. 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,324th COVID-19 related death is a 96-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 21 and died on Oct. 23 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,325th COVID-19 related death is an 81-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 21 and died on Oct. 23 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,326th COVID-19 related death is a 72-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 2 and died on Oct. 25 at Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,327th COVID-19 related death is a 77-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Oct. 25 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,328th COVID-19 related death is an 81-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 27 and died on Oct. 18 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,329th COVID-19 related death is a 56-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 30 and died at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Date of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,330th COVID-19 related death is a 66-year-old woman from Malheur County who tested positive on Oct. 8 and died on Oct. 25 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,331st COVID-19 related death is a 93-year-old woman from Lincoln County who tested positive on Oct. 19 and died on Oct. 25. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,332nd COVID-19 related death is a 91-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 25 and died on Oct. 25 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,333rd COVID-19 related death is a 66-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 4 and died on Oct. 25 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,334th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive on Oct. 7 and died on Oct. 26 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
About 555 Oregonians are now hospitalized with the virus.
That’s 12 more than yesterday.
126 patients are in the ICU.
Statewide, there are 45 available adult ICU beds.
As of today, 2,804,267 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,589,267 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
