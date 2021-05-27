Oregon Reaches COVID-19 Milestone: Over 200,000 Total Cases
PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon has reached a COVID-19 milestone.
The Oregon Health Authority says with 433 new cases today, the state has now surpassed 200,000 total cases.
“As we head into the Memorial Day holiday weekend, this milestone is a grim reminder that while case counts are decreasing statewide in large part due to vaccination, there remains a risk of COVID-19 in Oregon, especially for those who are not yet vaccinated,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen. “I urge caution for Oregonians who are not yet vaccinated. You are still at risk of infection and should wear a mask indoors and practice physical distance precautions.”
Here is the case information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (3), Clackamas (50), Clatsop (1), Columbia (8), Coos (4), Crook (4), Deschutes (41), Douglas (24), Harney (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (22), Jefferson (3), Josephine (12), Klamath (13), Lane (17), Linn (23), Malheur (4), Marion (54), Morrow (5), Multnomah (64), Polk (4), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (17), Union (1), Wasco (1), Washington (38) and Yamhill (14).
256 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus today.
That’s 17 fewer than yesterday.
68 patients are in the ICU.
Oregon has now administered a total of 2,154,797 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,572,083 first and second doses of Moderna and 138,588 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 1,790,838 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
There are 2,206,455 people who have had at least one dose.