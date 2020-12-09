      Breaking News
U.S. Marshals Take Down Wanted Fugitive In North Portland

Oregon Pediatrician’s License Suspended Over Vaccines

Dec 8, 2020 @ 4:00pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Medical Board has suspended the license of a Portland pediatrician, citing multiple cases in which he allegedly failed to adequately vaccinate patients.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the board found Dr. Paul Thomas had a history of misleading parents about vaccines.

In one case the board says a child who wasn’t vaccinated contracted tetanus and required hospitalization for nearly two months.

According to last week’s order, the medical board can temporarily suspend a medical license without a hearing when it has evidence that a doctor’s continued practice constitutes an immediate danger to the public.

Thomas’ office, Integrative Pediatrics on Barnes Road, has not responded to a request for comment.

TAGS
doctor pediatrician vaccine
Popular Posts
A Lost Couple Is Found By Skamania Deputies
Oregon City Asks For Public's Help
Police Say Man Found Dead In North Portland Was Murdered
10 Cases of COVID Tied To Eastport Plaza Walmart
Watch: Gov. Kate Brown Addresses Oregon's COVID Response