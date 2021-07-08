Oregon OSHA Releases New Rules To Protect Workers From The Heat

PORTLAND, Ore. – After the deadly heat wave, Oregon OSHA was directed by the Governor to adopt new emergency heat related rules.
The agency Thursday released those new, temporary instructions:
When the heat index is equal to or above 80 degrees Fahrenheit employers are required to provide:
When the heat index rises above 90 degrees Fahrenheit, all of the rules for 80 degrees apply and, in addition, employers must:
Access to shade
To be sufficient, shade must:
Drinking water
To qualify as an adequate supply of drinking water, it must:
Supervisor and employee training
No later than Aug 1, 2021, employers must ensure that all employees, including new employees, supervisory, and non-supervisory employees, are trained in the following topics, in a language readily understood, before they begin work in a heat index equal to or in excess of 80 degrees Fahrenheit:
These new rules are in place for 180 days. In the meantime, the agency will work on permanent instructions.