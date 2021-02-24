      Weather Alert

Oregon Music Hall of Fame College Scholarships Applications

Feb 24, 2021 @ 11:29am
Applications are being accepted for the Oregon Music Hall of Fame Scholarship Program.  Four graduating music students will win $2500 to attend college in Fall 2021.
 Last year’s winners include: Taylor Youn, Cello from Lakeridge HS in Lake Oswego; Nicholas Weathers, Clarinet from McNary HS in Keizer, Avery Hsieh, Violin from Corvallis HS in Corvallis,)and Isabella Morill, Piano/French Horn/Composition from Warrenton HS in Warrenton.   The deadline to apply is May 15th.   Applications can be found here.   
