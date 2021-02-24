Oregon Music Hall of Fame College Scholarships Applications
Applications are being accepted for the Oregon Music Hall of Fame Scholarship Program. Four graduating music students will win $2500 to attend college in Fall 2021.
Last year’s winners include: Taylor Youn
, Cello from Lakeridge HS in Lake Oswego; Nicholas Weathers
, Clarinet from McNary HS in Keizer, Avery Hsieh
, Violin from Corvallis HS in Corvallis,)and Isabella Morill
, Piano/French Horn/Composition from Warrenton HS in Warrenton. The deadline to apply is May 15th. Applications can be found here.