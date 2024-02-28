Oregon Man Trains Dogs for Police, For Free!

When it comes to extra police officers, or new patrol cars, or life saving equipment that law enforcement agencies need, those are likely to get funded before a comfort dog does. That’s where Oregon Working Dogs comes in. Darin Campbell started the non-profit after he trained a service dog for his wife. He says he realized there weren’t very many of them in the state. He also realized it’s a lot of work and a lot of expense. Darin’s wife nominated him for our KXL Everyday Hero, saying he deserves recognition for all that he does. We agree! You can hear Darin’s story here:

You can also find Working Dogs Oregon on Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok as @WorkingDogsOregon.