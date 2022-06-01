Oregon Man Sentenced To Life In Prison In Nevada For Zombie Crawl Killing

RENO, Nev. (AP) – A 27-year-old Oregon man who initially identified himself as a movie character portraying a Batman villain has been sentenced to up to life in prison for a fatal shooting in Reno.
Juan Hernandez was convicted earlier of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon in the October 2019 killing during an annual Zombie Crawl that draws thousands to downtown Reno.
He’ll have to serve at least 16 years in prison before he can be considered for parole.
Police said when Hernandez was taken into custody he said his name was Arthur Fleck.
Fleck was the character who became the Batman villain played by Joaquin Phoenix in the 2019 movie the “Joker.”