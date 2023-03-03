Oregon Lottery Brings Focus To Problem Gambling Awareness Month

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 5: Powerball and Mega Millions advertisements are displayed on November 5, 2022 in New York City. The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.6 billion dollars, making it the largest lottery in world history. (Photo by Leonardo Munoz/VIEWpress)

March is known as National Problem Gambling Awareness Month, and Oregon Lottery is teaming up with the Oregon Council on Problem Gambling to help people if they have a gambling problem.

Nationwide, Problem Gambling Awareness Month is a grassroots effort that brings together public health organizations, advocacy groups and gambling operators to let people know hope and help exist. Oregonians who are struggling have free access to treatment and counseling through the Oregon Problem Gambling Resource (OPGR) website. Historically, the number of people seeking assistance increases during March due to focused marketing and outreach efforts around problem gambling.

Over the past few years of the pandemic, stress, isolation, and financial uncertainty may have caused some to turn to gambling. In 2022, over 2,000 calls were made to OCPG’s help line and more than 200 chats and texts came in for assistance.

To find more information about problem gambling treatment resources or to talk with a specialist, go to Oregon Problem Gambling Resource at opgr.org. or call 1-877-MYLIMIT.