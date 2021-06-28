Oregon Just Over 19,000 First Doses Away From 70%, OHA reports 87 New Cases

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon is now just over 19,000 first COVID-19 vaccination doses away from the 70 percent threshold.
The Oregon Health Authority Monday also reports 87 new cases and no new deaths.
Here is the case information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (11), Clatsop (2), Columbia (5), Crook (1), Deschutes (5), Douglas (6), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jefferson (4), Josephine (5), Lane (17), Linn (10), Morrow (1), Multnomah (11), Tillamook (2), Union (2) and Yamhill (3)
160 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus Monday.
That’s 17 more than Sunday.
39 patients are in the ICU.
