Oregon Inmate With COVID-19 Dies
ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) – State officials say a man incarcerated in an Oregon prison has died after testing positive for COVID-19.
The Oregon Department of Corrections said Tuesday that the man between 80 and 85 years old died at a hospital on Monday.
Officials say he had been incarcerated at the Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario.
Officials say he is the seventh inmate to die after testing positive for the disease.
Since the pandemic began, the Department of Corrections has stopped releasing the names of those in custody who die in connection with the coronavirus.
Officials said they changed the notification process to balance the desire for transparency with their legal obligation to protect personal health information.