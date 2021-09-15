PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority’s weekly COVID-19 report shows decreases in daily cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.
Between Monday, September 6th and Sunday, September 12th, cases were down 11 percent from the previous week, hospitalizations dropped from over 1,000 to about 600, and there were 120 reported virus-related deaths.
That’s down from 171 the week before.
The state’s percentage of positive tests was 12 percent.
