Oregon Health Authority Reports 612 COVID-19 Cases In Oregon, 0 New Deaths
The Oregon Health authority reported 612 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Oregon.
The new cases raise the state total number of cases to 108,326.
There were no new deaths reported in the state, leaving the state’s death toll unchanged at 1422.
According to OHA: The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (18), Columbia (15), Crook (14), Deschutes (68), Douglas (9), Harney (1), Hood River (6), Jefferson (33), Lane (89), Linn (26), Marion (3), Morrow (6), Multnomah (271), Tillamook (9), Umatilla (37).