      Weather Alert

Oregon Health Authority Reports 612 COVID-19 Cases In Oregon, 0 New Deaths

Dec 26, 2020 @ 12:38pm

The Oregon Health authority reported 612 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Oregon.

The new cases raise the state total number of cases to 108,326.

There were no new deaths reported in the state, leaving the state’s death toll unchanged at 1422.

According to OHA: The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (18), Columbia (15), Crook (14), Deschutes (68), Douglas (9), Harney (1), Hood River (6), Jefferson (33), Lane (89), Linn (26), Marion (3), Morrow (6), Multnomah (271), Tillamook (9), Umatilla (37).

Popular Posts
Shooter Kills Young Woman & Takes His Own Life at Vancouver Medical Clinic
Washington State Business Fined Over COVID Deaths
Special Session: Tensions Rise At Oregon's Capitol
Resources Available For Thousands Without Heat Due To Natural Gas Outage
Congress Passes $900B COVID Relief Bill