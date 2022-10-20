Oregon Health Authority Encourages Second Dose Of Monkeypox Vaccine

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Thursday is encouraging anyone who received a first dose of the Monkeypox vaccine to get a second as soon as eligible.

The OHA says as of Monday, almost 15,000 doses have been given out to about 10,000 people.

However, only about 4,000 people have completed the two dose series.

You can get the second dose 28 days after the first.

“Nearly 6,000 people have had one dose and are eligible for the second dose, but they have not gotten it yet,” said Tim Menza, M.D., Ph.D., senior health adviser for OHA’s monkeypox response. “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends two doses because it’s the best way to build immunity against this virus.”

For more information about monkeypox and Oregon’s response to the outbreak, visit OHA’s monkeypox (hMPXV) website. Vaccine clinics can also be searched by ZIP code with a “Monkeypox Vaccine Locator” tool available at https://mpoxvaxmap.org/.