      Weather Alert

Oregon Guardsmen Return From Overseas

Jul 3, 2020 @ 3:29pm

Soldiers from the Oregon National Guard’s 2nd Battalion are due to arrive home from deployment on July 4th, after serving in Jordan.

The 38 Oregon Soldiers returning home are members of the Scout platoon, Headquarters Company 2-162 Infantry and the 2-218 Field Artillery Fire Support Section.

The Oregon Guardsmen had just come from Fort Bliss, in El Paso, Texas, where they were quarantined for 14 days, in accordance with COVID-19 federal guidelines, which included additional medical screening and current procedures as they return home to Oregon.

 

TAGS
National Guard Oregon Return Home Washington
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast