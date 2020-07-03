Oregon Guardsmen Return From Overseas
Soldiers from the Oregon National Guard’s 2nd Battalion are due to arrive home from deployment on July 4th, after serving in Jordan.
The 38 Oregon Soldiers returning home are members of the Scout platoon, Headquarters Company 2-162 Infantry and the 2-218 Field Artillery Fire Support Section.
The Oregon Guardsmen had just come from Fort Bliss, in El Paso, Texas, where they were quarantined for 14 days, in accordance with COVID-19 federal guidelines, which included additional medical screening and current procedures as they return home to Oregon.