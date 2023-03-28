Oregon Governor Orders Flags To Fly Half-Staff In Honor Of Nashville Shooting Victims

Salem, Ore. — Governor Tina Kotek has ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff until sunset on March 31 to honor the victims and survivors of the Nashville school shooting. The order comes in accordance with the Presidential Proclamation ordering the lowering of flags to half-staff.

The shooting took place on March 27 at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee. Governor Kotek issued a statement expressing her condolences to the victims and their families. She also emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety of students and faculty in schools and preventing senseless acts of violence.

“All students and faculty deserve to be safe and feel safe at school,” said Governor Kotek. “We must do everything in our power to prevent these senseless acts of violence.”

The order to lower flags to half-staff is a solemn reminder of the impact of gun violence on communities across the country. The governor’s action shows solidarity with the people of Nashville and the families affected by this tragedy.