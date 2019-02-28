Oregon Gov. Signs Landmark Rent Control Bill

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown signed the nation’s first statewide rent control bill as the state struggles to keep its spiraling housing crisis under control.

The governor said at a signing ceremony Thursday the measure will “provide some immediate relief to Oregonians struggling to keep up with rising rents.”

The bill would limit rent increases to 7 percent each year plus inflation. Landlords also have to give just cause before evicting tenants after the first year of occupancy. The law will take effect immediately as Democrats say the housing crisis is an emergency.

New York has a statewide rent control law, but cities can choose whether to participate.

Doug Bibby is the president of the National Multifamily Housing Council, a national association representing apartments. He says the Oregon bill won’t fix much and it “makes it harder for apartment owners to make upgrades.”