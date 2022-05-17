Oregon Gas Prices Top $5 For First Time Ever As Fuel Remains At Record Highs

PORTLAND, Ore. — There’s no relief at the pump as fuel prices remain at record highs.
Oregon’s average has surged 21 cents to $5.06 per gallon for the first time ever. Washington drivers are paying $5.10. The states have the 4th and 5th highest gas prices across the country.
AAA says crude oil is the major reason at more than $110 per barrel.
“The high cost of oil, the key ingredient in gasoline, is driving these high pump prices for consumers, and unfortunately, there’s no relief in sight,” says Marie Dodds of AAA Oregon/Idaho.
The national average jumped 15 cents to $4.52 a gallon with the west coast states feeling the biggest pinch.
The cost of diesel also remains at record highs of $5.65 in Oregon and $5.76 in Washington.