Oregon COVID-19 Testing Site Location Map
The below link includes medical facilities that are providing Covid-19 testing in our area.
https://www.bing.com/maps?q=oregon+covid+testing+sites&form=EDGEAR&qs=
They include:
Providence Portland Medical Center
4805 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97213
Phone: (503) 215-1111
Website: oregon.providence.org
Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital
Call to confirm before visit
810 12th St, Hood River · (541) 386-3911
On-site
Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center
Call to confirm before visit
1500 Division St, Oregon City · (503) 656-1631
On-site
Providence Milwaukie Hospital
Call to confirm before visit
10150 SE 32nd Ave, Milwaukie · (503) 513-8300
On-site
Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Call to confirm before visit
9205 SW Barnes Rd, Portland · (503) 216-1234
On-site
Providence Newberg Medical Center
Call to confirm before visit
1001 Providence Dr, Newberg · (503) 537-1555
On-site