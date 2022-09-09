KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Oregon Congressional Candidate Alek Skarlatos Cleared Of Campaign Cash Violation

September 9, 2022 3:36PM PDT
WASHINGTON (AP) – Alek Skarlatos, a Republican nominee for Congress in Oregon, was cleared this week of violating campaign finance law.

The development came months after a Democratic-aligned group filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission, alleging he improperly funded his campaign with money from a nonprofit he also controlled.

The use of the money was detailed in an Associated Press story last year, which formed the basis of the complaint.

The Skarlatos campaign says he feels vindicated.

