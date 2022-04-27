Oregon Coast Targeted For Offshore Wind Farms

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) – Two areas off the Oregon Coast are being targeted to host offshore wind farms as the Biden administration seeks to ramp up renewable energy production.
The sites are about 12 nautical miles offshore Coos Bay and Brookings.
This is the first big regulatory step toward bringing an offshore wind project to the Pacific Northwest state.
Late last year, Interior said that the Oregon Coast was being targeted by the agency for offshore wind energy production as it has some of the best wind resources in the country.
The potential wind farm locations are part of President Joe Biden’s plan to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030, generating enough electricity to power more than 10 million homes.