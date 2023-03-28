Oregon City Launches The Biz Pod To Empower Emerging Entrepreneurs

Oregon City, Ore. — Oregon City’s Economic Development Department has recently announced the launch of an innovative educational program for emerging and start-up company founders from all sectors, called The Biz Pod. The exclusive format is designed to create small cohorts of serious-minded entrepreneurs matched with advisors dedicated to ensuring their success.

With limited admission, The Biz Pod will be comprised of only six members in each pod. The seven-module course covers essential business areas, including business planning, marketing, finances, and operations. Participants will collaborate extensively in the unique setting of The Biz Pod, emphasizing “work on my business” time while limiting distractions.

In addition to a $3,000 grant upon course completion, participants will receive one-on-one time with business advisors during the course and after. The participant makeup will include a range of sectors such as restaurants, retail, small manufacturing, technology, and services.

“Our goal is to provide a unique educational experience that helps participants gain the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in their business in the long term,” says James Graham, Economic Development Manager. “We are excited to offer a program that pays entrepreneurs to learn and provides valuable one-on-one time with industry experts. The Biz Pod is another addition to the innovative small business support programs we are launching in Oregon’s hometown of Oregon City in 2023.”

Interested applicants should complete the Biz Pod Simple Interest Form by Friday, April 7, accessed from the Economic Development Department’s website at https://oregoncitybusiness.com/incentives-programs/. They will then receive the full application in mid-April. After reviewing the applications, program coordinators will conduct interviews with potential participants for the classes to begin in May.

This program is an excellent opportunity for entrepreneurs who want to take a deep dive and find ways not just to keep their business open, but to help them thrive. The Biz Pod is a significant step forward in promoting small businesses’ growth and development in Oregon City, and it’s a testament to the city’s commitment to supporting its local economy. Stay tuned for more updates on The Biz Pod as it progresses.