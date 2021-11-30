      Weather Alert

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum Will Not Run For Governor

Nov 30, 2021 @ 12:10pm

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced on social media Monday that she will not run for Governor.

 

The field is crowded with almost 30 candidates so far. That includes other frontrunners House Speaker Tina Kotek, former New York Times columnist Nick Kristof, and Democratic state Sen. Betsy Johnson.

TAGS
Attorney General governor Oregon
Popular Posts
Victim Found Dead After Calling 911 Identified, Felon Arrested For Murder
Alaska Airlines Flight Headed To San Francisco Returns To Portland For Emergency Landing
Former Portland Police Chief Charles Moose Has Died
Suspects Arrested For Shooting At Police In Northeast Portland
Man Dead In East Portland Is City's 79th Homicide
Connect With Us Listen To Us On