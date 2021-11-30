Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum Will Not Run For Governor

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced on social media Monday that she will not run for Governor.
A message from Ellen about the 2022 Oregon Governor's race: pic.twitter.com/6WbfhGUuwv
— Ellen Rosenblum (@EllenRosenblum) November 30, 2021
The field is crowded with almost 30 candidates so far. That includes other frontrunners House Speaker Tina Kotek, former New York Times columnist Nick Kristof, and Democratic state Sen. Betsy Johnson.