Orchards House Fire Takes A Life

Dec 2, 2021 @ 11:41am

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A woman did not make it out of a burning home near the Orchards area early Thursday morning.

Two people escaped the home on NE 99th Street near 156th Avenue when it went up in flames around 6:30am.  The fire could be seen by first responders from several miles away.

Firefighters rescued the woman still inside from the back of the house.  Medical crews performed CPR and treated her for possible carbon monoxide poisoning, but tragically she did not make it.

The Vancouver Fire Department reminds us that smoke and carbon monoxide detectors save lives.  The Clark County Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause.

