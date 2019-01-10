One Oregon Sheriff Says He Supports Building A Border Wall

Morrow County, Ore. — In a press release, Morrow County Sheriff Kenneth Matlack says he supports President Trump’s efforts to build a wall on the country’s southern border.

Sheriff Matlack also urged residents to contact their Congressional representatives and express support for border security funding.

The sheriff listed many reasons for his support:

His press release went on to read, “We have been kicking the illegal immigration cand down the road for decades now. I was a State police Detective in 1986 when Congress said if President Reagan would grant amnesty to the unheard number of 3 million illegal aliens then Congress would provide the funds necessary to build a wall along the southern border. He agreed and three million illegal aliens received amnesty but Congress did not fund the wall and the border was not secured.”

You can read his full release below: