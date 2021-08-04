      Weather Alert

One Of Three Arrested Connected To Killing Of A Clark County Sheriff Sergeant Pleads Not Guilty To Charges

Aug 4, 2021 @ 10:41am

VANCOUVER, Wa.– 35 year old Misty Raya was arraigned in Clark County Washington Superior Court.  She Pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.  Raya is a convicted felon, who now faces three counts of second degree burglary, two counts of second degree identity theft, stealing a gun, theft in the first degree and second degree  unlawful possession of a firearm.  Prosecutor Tony Golik was expected to add additional charges today.  He did not.  Court documents show the weapon used to kill Sgt. Jeremy Brown was the gun Raya is accused of stealing  from a storage unit weeks earlier.

Misty Raya was given a trial date of September 20, 2021.   Her husband and his brother have not been arraigned yet.

