One Killed In Multiple Car Crashes On Foggy I-5

BROWNSVILLE, Ore. (AP) – One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in heavy fog on Interstate 5 in Oregon.

Oregon State Police say the crashes Wednesday morning in the southbound lanes of the interstate north of Eugene involved about 60 vehicles including up to 20 semi trucks.

Police told KOIN-TV that one person was killed.

The crashes spanned more than a mile and closed the interstate.

The Department of Environmental Quality responded to address leaking fluids from six of the semis.

School buses from Eugene were reportedly sent to take several dozen stranded motorists to a nearby truck stop.

Authorities believe heavy fog in the area led to the crash.