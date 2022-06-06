Okanogan County Flash Flood, Mudslide Damages Two Homes

TONASKET, Wash. (AP) – Emergency management in Okanogan County says a flash flood and mudslide Friday afternoon damaged two homes.
KREM reports emergency management officials say the mudslide happened in a burn scar area with mud and water running through Lightning Creek.
The slide reportedly took down trees while moving over a forest service road before fanning out.
The slide hit two houses and pushed outbuildings up to one of the houses.
An older couple was in one of the homes and evacuated with help from neighbors.
No injuries were reported.