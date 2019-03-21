OHSU Sky Bridge Dedicated In Memory Of Cancer Patient
By Pat Boyle
Mar 21, 2019 @ 10:42 AM

Portland, Or. –  She lost her battle against pancreatic cancer four years ago, but Rhoni Wishall’s memory was alive and well today as OHSU. It dedicated a new sky bridge at its South Waterfront campus and included her name on a special plaque. Wishall served on a patient/family adivsory council that weighed in on the new Center For Health and  Healing. She pushed for a sky bridge to connect it with the existing center. She received chemo treatments at OHSU and said each step took energy.

Her two children were there for today’s dedication. Her daughter, Carli Seguin said “it’s comforting. I, kind of, for us I think just everything honors and remembers her. We remember her every day. So, having a place like this is even more amazing.”

The center for Health and Healing Building 2 will hold an open house tomorrow.

 

