OHSU Modeling: 5th Wave Of Virus Should Peak September 6th

PORTLAND, Ore. – The latest modeling from OHSU shows Oregon may soon reach the peak of this latest surge of the virus, “In this model, you’ll see a peak on September 6th, which is about a week away I guess.”
OHSU’s Dr. Peter Graven says on that date, an estimated 1,200 Oregonians will be hospitalized with the virus, “It’s actually bad news. Because really what you’re seing there is that we’ve infected enough people that the virus is slowing down a little bit.”
He also says the upcoming decline is due to policy, “We have a mask mandate, that I can report today, that we’ve gotten the mask rate up to 80 percent statewide.”
He also warns that due to the unpredictability of the Delta variant, the peak may be pushed back to a later date, “The Delta variant changed the virus so much.”