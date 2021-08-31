      Weather Alert

OHSU Modeling: 5th Wave Of Virus Should Peak September 6th

Aug 31, 2021 @ 12:50pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The latest modeling from OHSU shows Oregon may soon reach the peak of this latest surge of the virus, “In this model, you’ll see a peak on September 6th, which is about a week away I guess.”

OHSU’s Dr. Peter Graven says on that date, an estimated 1,200 Oregonians will be hospitalized with the virus, “It’s actually bad news. Because really what you’re seing there is that we’ve infected enough people that the virus is slowing down a little bit.”

He also says the upcoming decline is due to policy, “We have a mask mandate, that I can report today, that we’ve gotten the mask rate up to 80 percent statewide.”

He also warns that due to the unpredictability of the Delta variant, the peak may be pushed back to a later date, “The Delta variant changed the virus so much.”

 

 

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Modeling
Popular Posts
David Bogdanov Found Guilty Of Murdering Transgender Teen Nikki Kuhnhausen
U.S. Says 1,500 Americans May Still Await Kabul Evacuation
Suspect Arrested In Deadly Shooting Of TriMet Passenger
U.S. Intelligence Still Divided On Origins Of Coronavirus
Washington State Department Of Health Joins Oregon Poison Center In Warning Against Ivermectin To Treat COVID
Connect With Us Listen To Us On