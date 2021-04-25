OHA Reports 780 New Cases of Covid 19
The OHA today reported 780 new cases of Covid 19 and one new death. The total number of cases of the virus that have been reported in Oregon is now 180,700. The total number of deaths due to the virus is 2,485.
The number of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases today are in the following Oregon counties.
Baker (2), Benton (8), Clackamas (89), Clatsop (1), Columbia (8), Coos (3), Crook (15), Deschutes (85), Douglas (4), Grant (27), Hood River (2), Jackson (15), Jefferson (1), Josephine (10), Klamath (37), Lake (1), Lane (36), Lincoln (6), Linn (31), Malheur (1), Marion (111), Morrow (2), Multnomah (169), Polk (8), Tillamook (2), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (81) and Yamhill (21)