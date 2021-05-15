      Weather Alert

OHA Reports 751 COVID-19 Cases on Saturday, 3 New Deaths

May 15, 2021 @ 12:19pm

The Oregon Health Authority reported 751 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The new numbers raise the state total number of cases 195,179.

The agency also reported 3 new deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 2,585.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (9), Clackamas (92), Clatsop (3), Columbia (9), Coos (7), Crook (7), Deschutes (93), Douglas (11), Harney (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (39), Jefferson (9), Josephine (10), Klamath (40), Lake (1), Lane (36), Lincoln (2), Linn (24), Malheur (4), Marion (54), Morrow (2), Multnomah (158), Polk (7), Umatilla (17), Union (2), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (93) and Yamhill (11).

 

 

