OHA Releases New COVID-19 Modeling
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Thursday released three new scenarios for COVID-19.
The first model shows that if the current transmission rate continues, new virus numbers will increase to around 1600 infections and 27 hospitalizations a day by August 13th.
The second model shows that if transmission decreases by 10 percentage points, new numbers will decrease to about 600 infections and 17 hospitalizations a day by August 13th.
And the third and most pessimistic scenario shows that if transmission increases by 10 percentage points, there could be 2300 new infections and 46 new hospitalizations a day by August 13th.