      Weather Alert

OHA Releases New COVID-19 Modeling

Jul 23, 2020 @ 1:30pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Thursday released three new scenarios for COVID-19.

The first model shows that if the current transmission rate continues, new virus numbers will increase to around 1600 infections and 27 hospitalizations a day by August 13th.

The second model shows that if transmission decreases by 10 percentage points, new numbers will decrease to about 600 infections and 17 hospitalizations a day by August 13th.

And the third and most pessimistic scenario shows that if transmission increases by 10 percentage points, there could be 2300 new infections and 46 new hospitalizations a day by August 13th.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast