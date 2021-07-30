Officials Trying To Figure Out What’s Killing Deer In Washington State

ANACORTES, Wash. (AP) – At least one deer in northeast Anacortes has died as a result of a viral infection.
That’s according to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. Officials say testing of tissue samples from a buck found dead July 18 near Cap Sante Park confirmed the animal had adenovirus hemorrhagic disease.
The lab is now examining samples from a fawn found dead July 25 in the same area.
The results are expected next week.
There have been at least five fawns, one buck and one doe found dead in the area this month, likely due to AHD.