ODFW Warns Of Wildlife Collisions

October 13, 2022 3:03PM PDT
ODFW Warns Of Wildlife Collisions

(Salem, OR) — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is warning drivers to watch for deer and elk on the roads. This is migration and breeding season when the animals are on the move. There are more than six-thousand elk and deer collisions with vehicles every year in Oregon. It is legal for drivers to salvage deer or elk that are killed in crashes, but they’re required to have the animal tested for chronic wasting disease. They need to download a permit from the ODFW website to claim the animal.

