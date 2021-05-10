Occupants Trapped After Vehicle Goes Off Highway 217
TIGARD, Ore. — Two people were rescued after they were trapped in their vehicle that went off the side of Highway 217 southbound in Tigard just before 10:00 on Monday morning.
The freeway was shutdown at the ramp to Interstate 5 southbound as firefighters worked to rescue the victims who were trapped in the overturned car on a steep embankment in thick brush. Crews had to use pry bars to get one of the occupants free.
The victims were taken to the hospital. There’s no word on their conditions.
Tigard Police believe the driver had a medical emergency.