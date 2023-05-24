KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

A’s, Nevada Legislative Leadership Reach Tentative Agreement For New Ballpark

May 24, 2023 10:48AM PDT
Share
A’s, Nevada Legislative Leadership Reach Tentative Agreement For New Ballpark
Credit: MGN

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Republican Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo announced Wednesday a preliminary agreement between his office, legislative leaders in the state and the Oakland Athletics for a stadium funding plan after weeks of negotiations over how much public assistance the state will contribute to a $1.5 billion ballpark in Las Vegas.

The preliminary agreement indicates a funding bill could come to the Nevada Legislature in the coming days with less than two weeks until the session’s end.

It still needs approval from both the state Senate and Assembly.

The A’s have been looking for years for a home to replace Oakland Coliseum, where the team has played since arriving from Kansas City for the 1968 season.

More about:
athletics
Las Vegas
oakland
Oakland A's

Popular Posts

1

High Mortgages, Few Homes Lead To Biggest Annual Price Drop In 11 Years
2

Closing Arguments To Begin In Actor Danny Masterson's Trial
3

Federal Reserve Chair Powell Hints At A Pause In Rate Hikes
4

Retail Sales Up 0.4% In April
5

Pentagon Leak Suspect Was Warned Multiple Times About Mishandling Of Classified Information