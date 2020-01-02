Numbers show public schools aren’t properly educating students of color
Lars brings on Liv Finne, the Director of the Center for Education at the Washington Policy Center to discuss why public schools aren’t providing the proper education for students of color. According to Finne, directing funding towards specific groups of people is a promise that hasn’t been carried by Seattle public school districts. Listen below for more.
