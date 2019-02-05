No Verdict For El Chapo After Second Day Of Deliberations

NEW YORK (AP) – A jury at the U.S. trial of the infamous Mexican drug lord known as El Chapo has ended its second day of deliberations without a verdict.

Jurors were in court Tuesday to decide whether Joaquin Guzman should be convicted of drug-trafficking charges. Deliberations are to resume Wednesday morning.

The 61-year-old Guzman is accused of operating a drug-smuggling empire that moved hundreds of tons of cocaine north of the U.S. border over the course of two decades.

The jury heard from 14 cooperators who described Guzman’s willingness to use violence against the Sinaloa cartel’s enemies. The defense has accused the cooperators of making him a scapegoat.

Guzman has been in solitary confinement since being brought to the U.S. in 2017. He could get life in prison if convicted.