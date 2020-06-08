No New COVID-19 Deaths In Oregon, 114 New Positive Tests
PORTLAND, Ore. – There are no new COVID-19 deaths to report in Oregon Monday, but 114 more people have either tested positive for the virus or are presumed to have it.
That means there are now 4,775 positive tests, 144,957 negative tests, and 147 presumed cases.
61 of the new positive tests come from an outbreak at Pacific Seafood in Lincoln County.
164 people have died from the virus, while 137 people remain hospitalized.
Almost 2300 people are considered recovered.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (13), Hood River (3), Jefferson (1), Klamath (1), Lane (1), Lincoln (61), Marion (8), Multnomah (16), Umatilla (8), Washington (2).