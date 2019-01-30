No Additional Armed Resource Officers At PPS

PORTLAND, Ore—Portland Public Schools is suspending an agreement with Portland police to use more than a MILLION-dollars in district funds to pay for resource officers to spend more time in the schools. Last night…the board unanimously voted to suspend the agreement…after voting in FAVOR of it in December. Many students across the district had expressed concern over the officers being armed…which makes them feel less safe. Several school board members said they need to hear more feedback from students and school staff before making a definitive decision.