Nine Years In Prison For Man Who Feel Asleep Behind Wheel And Killed Bicyclist
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) – A man believed to have fallen asleep at the wheel while coming down from meth and who struck and killed a bicyclist on Bethel Burley Road was sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide.
Thomas Johnson of Tacoma died on May 9, 2020, after being struck from behind by Shawn Damschen.
He had drifted over the fog line.
Damschen continued driving for about a mile, dragging Johnson’s BMC road bicycle beneath his vehicle.
When he finally stopped, Damschen was seen trying to dislodge the bicycle.
He said he thought he hit a mailbox.