KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

NFL Owners Unanimously Approve Rule That Bans The Hip-Drop Tackle

March 25, 2024 12:38PM PDT
Share
NFL Owners Unanimously Approve Rule That Bans The Hip-Drop Tackle
Credit: MGN

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The NFL is eliminating the hip-drop tackle.

NFL team owners on Monday unanimously approved a rule that bans players from using a swivel technique to tackle an opponent.

A violation will result in a 15-yard penalty and could ultimately result in fines for players.

NFL executive Jeff Miller said the hip-drop tackle was used 230 times last season and resulted in 15 players missing time with injuries.

The NFL Players Association has opposed the rule.

More about:
Hip-Drop
NFL
Rule
tackle

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Climbs Back To Nearly 7% After Two-Week Slide
2

Oregon’s Governor Lets Rapist Go Free Because He’s Too Much Hassle
3

US Consumer Sentiment Ticks Down Slightly
4

Oregon Health Authority’s Director’s Comments Are Bitter Pill To Swallow
5

US Wholesale Prices Picked Up In February