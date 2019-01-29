New Tsunami App Helps You Evacuate

Newport, Oregon – You need to know how to get away from a tsunami before it hits the Oregon Coast. Now the quickest evacuation route is in your hand, thanks to the improved smartphone app that will help you plan.

GEOLOGISTS SAY THE BIG EARTHQUAKE WILL COME AND YOU’LL HAVE VERY LITTLE TIME BETWEEN THOSE RUMBLINGS AND A TSUNAMI ON THE OREGON COAST.

NOW THERE’S AN APP TO STRATEGIZE YOUR EVACUATION, WHETHER YOU LIVE NEAR THE OCEAN, OR YOU JUST VISIT THE COAST. KXL’S LUCINDA KAY TALKED TO LAURA GABEL, A COASTAL FIELD GEOLOGIST. SHE SAYS THIS APP IS NOW SUPER EASY TO USE.

IT’LL WORK ON ANY SMART PHONE. THE TSUNAMI EVACUATION APP SHOWS YOU WHERE YOU ARE IN RELATION TO TSUNAMI HAZARD ZONES ALONG THE COASTS OF OREGON AND WASHINGTON. THAT WAY YOU CAN PLAN YOUR EVACUATION WHETHER YOU’RE JUST VISITING, WORKING, OR LIVING NEAR THE COAST.