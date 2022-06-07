      Weather Alert

New to the Kitchen? Practice Makes Perfect!

Jun 7, 2022 @ 6:15am

I love to cook and I’ve been doing it a long time but I want to get better.  I even have toyed with the idea, like many people have, of owning a small cafe on the coast when I retire.  🙂

I doubt I’ll actually do it, but just in case, I should perfect some of my culinary skills.  Problem is, there aren’t a lot of hands-on cooking classes around the Northwest, and I am a hands-on

learner for sure!

Surja Tjahaja is a chef from West Linn, who up until COVID, taught cooking classes.  He says it may be awhile before he resumes, even though he has a passion for teaching others.   A lot of chefs must feel the same because I’ve had a hard time finding a class I can take.   Surja says if you can’t get to a cooking lesson, patience is the key.   If a dish doesn’t turn out the first time, practice really does make perfect.  Plus, now you can take online classes, or just google recipes until you get it right.  Surja also has a website:  https://www.chef2go.biz/index.html

Posted by Veronica Carter

