New Plan For Wapato

Portland Ore – A plan to convert the always-vacant Wapato Jail into a mixed-use facility for housing and supportive services got a $1 million commitment from owner Jordan Schnitzer on Friday.
The proposal made in conjunction with Helping Hands is slated to be called Bybee Lakes Hope Center. The non-profit organization and Schnitzer announced the plan at a morning press conference.
Bybee Lakes Hope Center would be a mixed-use facility.
It would “co-locate referral-only mass housing and trauma-informed supportive services for the unsheltered in Multnomah County.”
Schnitzer promised $1 million but said another $2 million in private donations is necessary to make this plan a reality.