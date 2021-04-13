New Multi-Agency Collaboration To Stop Portland Gun Violence
PORTLAND, Ore—The FBI in Portland will team up with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Portland Police, Gresham Police and the ATF to get to the root of gun violence in Portland. Kieran Ramsey Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Portland says,”26 murders in Portland with 18 of them being caused by guns in the first few months of this year is unacceptable.” The law enforcement teams will do the work they are best at.
In this situation, the FBI will dedicate a supervisory special agent and agents from the trans-national crime squad to bring their enterprise theory of investigation to the table. The medium to long term investigations will be handled by the FBI. Getting illegal guns off the streets will be the objective of the whole team. There are 160 teams like this new one in Portland all across the country.