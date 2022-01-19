      Weather Alert

New Mexico Turns To National Guard To Keep Schools Open

Jan 19, 2022 @ 2:05pm

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico is asking National Guard troops and state bureaucrats to volunteer to serve as substitute teachers as preschools and K-12 public schools struggle to keep classrooms open amid surging COVID-19 infections.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday announced an unprecedented effort to reopen classrooms in the capital city of Santa Fe and shore up staffing across the state.

Her administration says school districts and preschools are seeking at least 800 substitute teachers and day care workers for shifts ranging from one classroom period to the entire day.

School districts will decide whether military personnel appear in uniform or casual dress.

