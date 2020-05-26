New Kyron Details Reported In Book Out Today
PORTLAND, Ore—Kyron Horman went missing 10 year ago in June. He was 7 years old at the time. Today he would be 17. A new book just released today “Boy Missing: The Search For Kyron Horman” reveals information we haven’t heard before.
Three people Two adults and a classmate saw Kyron Leave Skyline Elementary school with his stepmother Terri Horman. They got into her pickup truck. Kyron’s DNA was found in the bed of the truck.
The book digs into the fact that a case like this can be prosecuted even though there is no body. Desiree Young and Kaine Horman , Kyron’s Parents have long believed that Terri had something to do with the boys disappearance.
Author Rebecca Morris is a longtime Journalist who has lived back East, Seattle and Portland. Rebecca interviewed Desiree Young extensively for the book.
Boy Missing is available at RebeccaMorris.com and www.Amazon.com/Boy MissingSearch for Kyron Horman it can be purchased as a paperback or e-book. Soon it will be out as an audio book. For more information go to Rebecca Morris’ Amazon Author’s page.