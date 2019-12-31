New Chief Of Police For Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Deputy Chief Jami Resch will be sworn in as Portland’s next Police Chief later this morning. The ceremony will be private.Jami Resch was sworn in as Assistant Chief of the Investigations Branch on May 3, 2018. Prior to this appointment, she had been serving as the Acting Commander of North Precinct.
Assistant Chief Resch was appointed to the Portland Police Bureau on February 15, 1999. After serving as a Patrol Officer, Neighborhood Response Team Officer and Tactical Operations Division Crime Analyst Officer, she was promoted to Sergeant in 2008, and was assigned to East Precinct and later the Gun Task Force. She was promoted to Lieutenant in 2012 and assigned to East Precinct and later the Criminal Intelligence Unit. She has also served as the manager of the Portland Police Honor Guard and as a Critical Incident Commander. In October 2016, she was promoted to Captain and assigned to North Precinct.
Assistant Chief Resch has been an active member in the Police Bureau’s Muslim Council, Slavic Advisory Council and Refugee Integration Program. She has also volunteered her time with Camp Rosenbaum, Shop with a Cop and acted as a mentor for the Zman Scholarship Foundation.
Assistant Chief Resch holds multiple certificates in advanced SWAT command and decision making; threat assessment training and diplomatic security law enforcement training. She was honored with a Bureau Achievement Medal and four Unit Commendations.
She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Allied Health Sciences with a Minor in Psychology from the University of Portland. Mayor Ted Wheeler and the new chief will talk with reporters Next Monday. Mayor Wheeler says ,”Chief Resch will excel in the job . She is the right person at the right time for the job.”